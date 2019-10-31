Online Originals: ECU new Student Center to host Halloween event

ECU’s Main Campus Student Center is hosting a Halloween Havoc event to kick off the spooky night.

The event, which is Nightmare on 10th Street themed, will run from 10 PM to 2 AM. It will feature food, drink, dancing, games, and a costume contest.

Last years Halloween event was at the ECU Rec Center, and generated over 2,500 students.

With this years event at ECU’s new Student Center, Director of Student Activity and Organizations Justin Janak believes it could draw up to 4,000 students.

The first and second floor of the Center will be used, along with the ballroom for dancing. The dance, which was a large attraction at last years event, will feature DJ Born Finesser and DJ High Demand.

Although the school is looking forward to the celebration, its only setback could be bad weather.

Although the event is focused on ECU, outside guests are welcome if accompanied by students. Those who are guests will receive a wristband once they enter the event.

The event permits weapons and full-face masks and props. The only way someone can re-enter is with an ECU 1Card or guest wristband.