Online Originals: ECU professor teaches supernatural class

For the past few years, ECU Folklore Professor Andrea Kitta has held a fall semester class all things supernatural.
Kitta says the class has become so popular that when class selections open for ECU students, her supernatural class fills within minutes.
Kitta believes that the reason her class is so popular among students is that its fun to talk about the things that we’re not supposed to talk about.
She explains, “we’re kind of taught that this is not relevant or that it’s not important, so giving them space and the time to talk about that is really interesting to see what it tells us.”
Kitta’s class has a major project they do every semester, and it’s a ghost walk. The student’s research, interview people and then perform and plan the entire event.
The walk involves students telling ghost stories, taking people around, face painting, toreadors, and a photo booth.
Kitta says that this is the third year her students have hosted a ghost walk, and she plans to continue this in the years to come.