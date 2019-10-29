Online Originals: ECU professor teaches supernatural class

For the past few years, ECU Folklore Professor Andrea Kitta has held a fall semester class all things supernatural.

“I teach it every fall. It’s really so much fun…I love teaching this class so much. What we really focus on is what role the supernatural has in society, what do things like ghost stories mean, how do people process this information, and what do they do with it.” – Andrea Kitta, ECU Folklore Professor

Kitta says the class has become so popular that when class selections open for ECU students, her supernatural class fills within minutes.

Kitta believes that the reason her class is so popular among students is that its fun to talk about the things that we’re not supposed to talk about.

She explains, “we’re kind of taught that this is not relevant or that it’s not important, so giving them space and the time to talk about that is really interesting to see what it tells us.”

Makenna MacDougall tells a group about the superstitions and hauntings surrounding the Messick Theater during the Ghost Walk at ECU. (Photo by Rhett Butler)

Kitta’s class has a major project they do every semester, and it’s a ghost walk. The student’s research, interview people and then perform and plan the entire event.

Berenice Espitia tells a group about the superstitions surrounding the clock tower during the Ghost Walk at ECU. (Photo by Rhett Butler)

The walk involves students telling ghost stories, taking people around, face painting, toreadors, and a photo booth.

Kitta says that this is the third year her students have hosted a ghost walk, and she plans to continue this in the years to come.