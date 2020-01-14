Online Originals: ECU students, faculty conducting research that may lead to therapeutic implications for patients of Alzheimer’s, stroke

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Students and faculty at ECU are conducting cross-disciplinary collaborative research that may have future therapeutic implications for those affected by heart attacks, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease.

The collaboration is between Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences, College of Allied Health Sciences and Brody School of Medicine.

The researchers are examining two different sets of proteins in the human body that can form clusters in Alzheimer’s disease. The same proteins also cluster in traumatic events like strokes and heart attacks.

The research team includes students from chemistry and physical therapy.

The group has created a tool called the CofActor system. It uses light to trigger the formation of the clusters, allowing them to study what the clusters do once formed.

Another part of the research seeks to demonstrate which amino acids in the two proteins are necessary for the stress response, and the different types and levels of stress needed for the clusters to form.

The research is currently undergoing peer review for publication.