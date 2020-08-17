Online Originals: ECU Then and Now

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dr. John Tucker is East Carolina University’s Resident Historian. He’s also a professor, teaching his classes via “Educational Distancing”.

Although this is his first time living through a pandemic, it’s not ECU’s.

ECU first welcomed students in 1907, that’s only eleven years before the 1918 Spanish Epidemic that claimed 50 million lives globally.

Dr. Tucker tells us that there are some echoes of the past in today’s pandemic. Masks, social distancing, and frequently washing your hands have stood the test of time against catching any viruses.

Pitt County Historical Society, Facebook

And one significant outcome from the last pandemic? A push for public health access.

One outcome, by the way, is that Greenville, and the campus supports this, Eastern Carolina supports this, the community is more convinced than ever of the need to have a public hospital. Dr. John Tucker

As a historian, Dr. Tucker often looks to the past to find answers for the future. He believes public health monitoring is the best way to prevent another pandemic.