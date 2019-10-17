Online Originals: ECU’s Annual Staff Senate Wellness Walk

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Each year the ECU Staff Senate hosts a ‘Wellness Walk’ with the help of local vendors.

On October 17, a total of forty vendors set up their tables and greeted participants walking around Lake Laupus.

The vendors represent campus groups, community organizations, and local businesses from and surrounding Greenville, including:

FleetFeet

Publix

Purple Blossom Yoga

ECU Campus Dining

Humane Society of Eastern Carolina

ECU Physical Therapy Club

ECU Family Nutrition

Beauty Bar Medispa

and MORE local vendors and campus organizations!

Each table promotes one of the eight dimensions of a healthy lifestyle including physical, occupational, spiritual, environmental, financial, social, intellectual, and emotional.

We probably started with just two or three vendors and having more of a canous presence here. Now, every year we keep adding at least ten more vendors on to the event! said Michelle Bone, Chair of ECU Staff Senate.

The goal of the walk is to encourage activity and promote a nutritious lifestyle, all while learning about Greenville’s resources.

For more on the full story, check out the Online Original video above!