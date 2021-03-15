Online Originals: ECU’s new chancellor calls this role a ‘homecoming’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Dr. Philip Rogers started his first day as the chancellor at East Carolina University during the school’s modified homecoming, something the Greenville native said is symbolic for his role.

The school’s search for a new chancellor began prior to COVID-19, but those plans had to be put on hold as the school adjusted to the pandemic. In December, Rogers was named ECU’s chancellor.

Rogers has worn many hats while serving at ECU, including as a policy analyst. His wife is also a two-time graduate.

Rogers is taking over the role during one of the toughest times in the school’s history. He said he’ll rely on the school’s principles to guide him during this time.

“You know as I think about what my legacy will be, I hope that it is one that is deeply steeped in advancing and sustaining and growing our mission that really allows us to be the service-oriented institution that we were designed to be,” Roger said.

He said he’s focused on leading ECU out of the pandemic and bringing student life as back to normal as possible, during fall 2021.

Rogers said he also plans to expand on athletic enterprise and work with regional leaders about the school’s economic impact. He has a goal of increasing transfer and non-traditional student enrollment.

Rogers said the past year has been difficult but now ECU needs to focus on life after the pandemic.

“If I can help us make that transition over next year into an institution that is really laser-focused on what the future of higher education is doing and ensure that ECU can be on the cutting edge of that development, I’d consider that a big win,” Rogers said.

UNC System President Peter Hans said Rogers has a “bone-deep understanding of how important ECU is to the state …” and “… is thrilled that he’s decided to return home.”

Dr. Rogers spent the day talking with students and faculty. and was on campus for homecoming celebrations.

