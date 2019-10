GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Today is National Walk and Bike to School Day!

To get into the spirit, Elmhurst Elementary students walked their opening mile of the “Marathon Kids” program.

The “Marathon Kids” program helps kids set goals.

During their time at school, students will walk or run between one and four total marathons from now until the end of the school year.

