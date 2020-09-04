Online Originals: Emerald Isle 2nd Annual Fishing Tournament is a go despite many cancellations

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament Committee is working hard on the 2020 EI Fishing Tournament.

They have taken exceptional caution to develop a tournament that reduces the risk of person-to-person contact, in light of COVID-19.

The tournament also helps to raise funds for two local scholarships each year for students who intend to pursue a college degree in some aspect of marine science.

Dr. Ron Dimock, chair of the Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament Scholarship Committee, presents a check for $3000 to Bailey Inga, a graduating senior from Swansboro High School. Courtesy: EI Fishing Tournament 2019

DATES TO REMEMBER:

The tournament is holding it’s auction on Facebook live on Wednesday, September 16 at 7 P.M. on Facebook Live.

The tournament committee is having a captains meeting on September 18 at 7 P.M. to discuss rules and regulations.

September 19 the tournament begins.

HOW TO REGISTER:

Click the link HERE!

HOW TO DONATE:

Click the link HERE!