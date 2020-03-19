Online Originals: Emerald Isle hotel takes precautions against COVID-19

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lighthouse Inn is making sure guests and employees are safe and secure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Daisy Spell tells WNCT her employees need the paycheck and she needs the business.

“We lost our season last year (due to hurricanes) and we lost it prior to that also and we need another season. There is a lot of new business’s myself included, it’d be nice to see a season,

I haven’t seen one yet.” Daisy Spell.

Precautions include only allowing 50% occupancy and putting guests in every other room.

Spell says each room is deep cleaned before and after a guest leaves. Breakfast includes bagged goods only.