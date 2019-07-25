Online Originals: Emerge Art Gallery Summer Children’s Pottery Classes

Emerge Art Gallery in Greenville is turning children into potters. Grades K-5, or the “Emerging Artists” group, are taught skills of hand making and wheel turning their very own pottery.

Aside from creating mini-masterpieces, children will learn the history of the potter’s wheel, how to pinch pots, coil and slab construction, and more.

Sessions of 6 classes cost $75 for Emerge members, and $115 for non- emerge members. Sibling Emerge members will also receive $15 off their registration fee. You can register online here.