Online Originals: ENC farmers seeing a negative trend in market, economy

Farmers in eastern North Carolina are facing an impending crisis.

In the last several years, the farming economy has seen a constant downward spiral which has many farmers fearing for the future.

“In my time in the extension and my time in farming, I have not seen the look of desperation on farmer’s faces that I’m seeing today,” said Rod Gurganus, director of the Beaufort County extension.

According to both Gurganus and Archie Griffin, the operations director of Griffin Farms Inc. in Beaufort County, there are several reasons for the negative swing.

“Our equipment costs are up, our fertilizer and chemical costs are up. Our seed costs are up and they’re projected to go up even more along with labor,” said Griffin. “That’s just causing a bind on us that we can’t really cash flow.”

Commodity prices are low, the market is down and there’s an overabundance of crops.

According to Gurganus, those factors contribute to lower prices overall.

But, farmers are inclined to produce as much as they can because that’s how they make their money.

To put it in perspective, compared to 2009, the price of soybeans is down around one dollar and the costs associated with growing soybeans are up one dollar.

That’s a two-dollar loss in margin.

“That’s a huge loss that we’re struggling to combat,” said Griffin.

That’s just one example of the tough times our farmers are facing.

Another factor contributing to the downward spiral is the competition from overseas farmers.

“Now we’re competing with what we’d consider neighbors in South America, neighbors across the seas,” said Griffin.

Farmers overseas have the advantage of significantly lower production costs.

Griffin says his family farm has seen the direct impacts over the years.

“On our farm personally, we’ve had to make cutbacks and trim some fat and increase productivity and make sure everything is operating at 100%,” said Griffin.

One of the biggest impacts on farming in recent years is the sporadic ENC weather.

For the last several years, the area has been very wet, but this past year, it was too hot.

Gurganus said he feared the area would go from one extreme to another, and that’s exactly what happened.

Weather is the number one pressure a farmer faces.

“It doesn’t take but one or two weeks of bad weather to completely ruin 365 days.” archie griffin

The farmers themselves aren’t the only ones hurting during this stressful time.

Agriculture is vital to eastern North Carolina and each county depends on its farmers.

Gurganus says Beaufort County brings in between 100-130 million dollars each year directly from agriculture

At this point, the future seems unclear for our farmers, but Griffin says the coming years will be very telling.

“I’d say the next five to 10, or even 30 years are some of the most important years in agriculture. Especially for eastern North Carolina,” said Griffin. “We’re at a pivotal point and we don’t really know where we’re going to go.”

He believes changes could be on the way.

“It’s forcing us to go back to the drawing board and re-evaluate our business structure and our plan and our future and our vision,” said Griffin.

Its said that farmers are eternal optimists.

“No matter how bad it gets, we always say that there’s something to be salvaged,” said Griffin. “We always say next year will be better. We didn’t make it this year, but maybe next year.”