Online Originals: Enforcing COVID-19 vaccines in the workplace

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s been some talk about making the coronavirus vaccine mandatory, especially for health workers.

Attorney Ben McLawhorn handles employment issues and said under the American with Disabilities Act, employees must have an underlying medical exemption to avoid an employer’s vaccine mandate. Title VII refers to part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In that case, an exemption would be based on religious beliefs.

Employees can claim not to get the vaccine under those two federal regulations. But there are some workplaces that can still require vaccines, especially employers that have the responsibility of creating a safe workplace.



Now there are some different aspects of that, in terms of workplace settings, hospitals, nurses, things like that where the employees, may be where if they were to contract the disease they could infect others. Ben McLawhorn, Employment Issues attorney



McLawhorn said issues related to vaccine enforcement is typically regulated by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, established in the 1964 Civil Rights Act. It protects people from workplace discrimination. He said in his experience, vaccine enforcement has never had a one-size-fits-all approach.

“Whether or not you can administer it to an employee is going to be a case by case, factual analysis, and that’s how the federal courts have always done that for ADA discrimination, or alleged ADA discrimination and title seven, sincerely held religious beliefs discrimination,” McLawhorn said.

Still, McLawhorn said it’s going to be difficult to enforce the COVID-19 vaccine.

Unless the government issues some huge mandate, requiring everyone to have this vaccine, which I don’t think will happen, it’s very tough for an employer to require their employees to get vaccinated. Ben McLawhorn, Employment Issues attorney

And if the employer does mandate the vaccine, McLawhorn said the bill has to be footed by the employer. What’s a bit more complicated is whether or not schools can require the COVID-19 vaccine. For that to happen, a federal mandate would first have to be passed.

