Online Originals: Executive Order 124 expiring, local utility companies still willing to work with customers

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) Governor Cooper’s Executive Order 124 will expire by the end of the month.

The order halted utility shut-offs and and late fee payments during COVID-19.

But local utility companies understand that the economic impact of the pandemic isn’t gone just because the order is expiring.

Greenville Utilities and New Bern’s Department of Public Utilities say they will do what they can to work with customers on a case-by-case basis.

Utility Executives understand that people are still out of jobs and are still struggling to pay bills.

If you are still struggling to make bill payments the best thing to do is reach out to your local utility company so you can discuss your situation.

They understand the situation the county is in and will try to help you best they can.

Greenville Utilities: https://www.guc.com/your-account

New Bern Utilities: https://www.newbernnc.gov/news_detail_T16_R93.php

Winterville: https://www.wintervillenc.com/covid-19-update

Wilson: https://www.wilsonnc.org/residents/all-departments/communication-marketing/covid19

Search for your local utility company and call them by phone for the best results.