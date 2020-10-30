Online Originals: Extra Halloween candy? Send it overseas!

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Send a Halloween treat to a troop member this year while trying to cut the quarantine 15!

Lesan Dentistry in Jacksonville is making it easy for families!

The office is hosting a candy buy back event on November 2 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM.

WHAT TO DO:

Bring all your extra Halloween Candy to 123 Cobia Court

Get $2 per pound of candy donated

Receive a door prize ticket!

WATCH:

The office has partnered with the organization NCPacks4Patriots, a non-profit organization with a mission to support troops and their families by providing care and comfort items.

Halloween candy will be sent out with Christmas packages that are sent out with deployed troops so they do not feel forgotten during the holidays away from loved ones.

Due to COVID-19, only two dentistry’s in the state are participating so Lesan Dentistry is asking for the communities’ help!

Last year the dentistry collected 250 pounds of candy, NCPacks4Patriots usually collects about 9,000 pounds a year.