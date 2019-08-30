Online Originals: Eye health affected by blue light

(WNCT) Screen time for people is at an all-time high and doctors are concerned about the impact on eye health.

Living in a digital era driven by phones, tablets, and computers it can be hard to break away from the screen.

Excess time spent on devices can cause dry eyes, fatigue and in some cases, headaches.

9 On Your Side spoke to one local optometrist, who says the blue light emitted by LED screens is the cause of most symptoms.

“They are experiencing some fatigue still at the end of the day after being on the computer for a couple of hours at a time and that’s mostly due to some form of blue light that is emitted from our computers, our tablets, our phones, and any LED screens is emitting that blue light,” said Optometrist Kirsten Turrisi.