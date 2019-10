JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville-Onslow Council for the Arts is currently displaying artist Karen Lee Crenshaw’s “30 Portraits in 30 Days.”

Some city and community members like Mayor Sammy Phillips and Councilman Brian Jackson are two of the 30 people included in the works.

The display is currently open to the public at 826 New Bridge Street in Jacksonville.

More to come on www.wnct.com.