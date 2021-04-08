Online Originals: Farmers prepare for berry picking season

Online Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmers are preparing their strawberry fields for berry picking season.  

Strawberry picking season is a favorite pastime in North Carolina. In Pitt County, at “Home Place Strawberries & More“, the owners said they welcome pre-orders, but the fun is coming out and handpicking your own berries.  

Reporter’s Notebook: It’s strawberry pickin’ season!

Steve Sutton said while the weather can cause some challenges, their efforts are rewarded with their interaction with families. 

It comes with a lot of challenges, but it comes with a whole lot of rewards, and those rewards are those children, just getting a taste, and a bit of agriculture in their daily lives.   

Steve Sutton, Home Place Strawberries

You can email the farm to book a time to pick strawberries, or to set up pre-orders, at lcsutton@embarqmail.com. You can also check out their Facebook page.

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Facebook at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV

Stay up to date at Twitter.com/VicAntHol

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV