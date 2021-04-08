Online Originals: Farmers prepare for berry picking season

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmers are preparing their strawberry fields for berry picking season.

Strawberry picking season is a favorite pastime in North Carolina. In Pitt County, at “Home Place Strawberries & More“, the owners said they welcome pre-orders, but the fun is coming out and handpicking your own berries.

Steve Sutton said while the weather can cause some challenges, their efforts are rewarded with their interaction with families.

It comes with a lot of challenges, but it comes with a whole lot of rewards, and those rewards are those children, just getting a taste, and a bit of agriculture in their daily lives. Steve Sutton, Home Place Strawberries

You can email the farm to book a time to pick strawberries, or to set up pre-orders, at lcsutton@embarqmail.com. You can also check out their Facebook page.

