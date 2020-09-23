Online Originals: FBI warns voters of misinformation spreading this election season

GREENVILLE (WNCT) The FBI is warning voters to be wary this election season of misinformation spreading online.

They say foreign actors and cybercriminals could create new websites, change existing websites, and create or share fake social media posts to try to discredit the results.

In a recent Public Service Announcement, the FBI is telling the public to expect delays in election results.

State and local officials typically require several days to weeks to certify elections’ final results in order to ensure every legally cast vote is accurately counted.

The increased use of mail-in ballots due to COVID-19 protocols could leave officials with incomplete results on election night.

Supervisory Special Agent Greg Klein says that cybercriminals are trying to place mistrust in our government.

I think what we’re talking about here is foreign aligned groups attacking our election process, not really necessary to get one candidate or another elected, they’re looking to undermine democracy, they’re looking to undermine the United States in its place as a world leader. FBI SUPERVISORY SPECIAL AGENT GREG KLEIN

The FBI is also telling voters to critically evaluate every piece of information that pops up on your social media feed and to check your sources before sharing.

The FBI encourages voters to report any election crimes.

An election crime is generally a federal crime if:

the ballot includes one or more federal candidates;

an election or polling place official abuses their office;

the conduct involves false voter registration; or

the activity violates federal campaign finance laws.

The FBI says if you’re interested in foreign influence in the US, visit this link for more information.

For additional assistance and more information about election security, you can visit the following websites.