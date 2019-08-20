Online Originals: Federal grant to help Duplin County Public Transportation

A federal grant is allowing Duplin County Public Transportation to continue helping senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.
The 5310 Elderly and Disabled Mobility grant applies additional funding for counties.
Riders only have to pay a fee of $3 one way to medical visits, grocery shopping and other travels.
“What a service it is to these elderly and disabled you know who can’t drive anymore, who can’t afford to have car insurance, and keep up with a vehicle and still be able to get the care that they need to medical appointments, grocery shopping.. For us to be able to get this 25,000 means a lot to continue those services.. We want to keep our cost low.” Angel Venecia, Director of Duplin County Public Transportation