Online Originals: Field Evaluation Exercise at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – A 5 day field evaluation exercise on Camp Lejeune is testing Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians in a series of threat scenarios.

“We take a platoon, which is next in the shoot for deployment and this is our way for the command deck for the company to certify that platoon and say you have met all of your training and readiness standards.” Jason Scarborough, EOD Company Executive Officer

The technicians spend 120 hours in the field, just as if they were deployed.

“With this practice not only do we practice but it gives our chain of command the confidence that we know what were doing when we deploy.” Jason Chrjapin, Platoon Sergeant 2nd EOD company

