Online Originals: Finding ways to cope with stress at home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Disrupted habits and routines due to COVID-19 has people stressed.

I spoke with local licensed professionals on some tips and tricks they recommend for keeping up with mental health at home.

A recent Advances Dermatology study surveyed 1,500 people working remotely.

The study showed 54% of people are worried about gaining weight.

1 in 5 admit to brushing their teeth less than normal.

And 1 in 3 say they’re showering and doing laundry much less frequently.

While the anxiety of keeping up with school and work can feel overwhelming, experts say this is truly the time to do something for yourself.

“This is really the time for people to really tap into their creative thinking” – Craig Toombs CEO of Sustained Serenity Mental Health in Greenville, N.C.

“I love to recommend this app called “Let’s Meditate” to my clients, and they have actually put a COVID-19 meditation on it. It also has things like washing away your pain, or meditation for sleeping, some for gratitude.” – Steven Miller LMBT, Owner of The Bodywork and Healing Center in Greenville, N.C.

Experts also want to remind us that while things like being on social media, binge watching our favorite shows, and playing video games can be fun, overuse of these types of activities can actually cause more stress and anxiety.

“When we are doing anything that we find tends to occupy an unreasonable amount of our time it crosses the boundary of being unhealthy.” – Craig Toombs

Don’t be too hard on yourself.

Everyone is going through this time of stress and anxiety in one way or another.

Support each other, and more importantly support yourself.

There are certain scents that can relieve stress.

Lavender, chamomile, rose, lemon, and peppermint all have aromatherapy qualities.

Bath or Epsom salts are also known to detox the body, relieving stress.

