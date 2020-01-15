Online Originals: Finish Line Grant helps community college students succeed

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) –

The state of North Carolina has given more than 3,300 community college students a grant to help with financial troubles.

Called the Finish Line Grant, it was started in 2018.

At Beaufort County Community College, 50 of their students have received the grant.

“The Finish Line Grant actually helps award students who’ve pretty much exhausted all other funding that they have resources to,” says Administrative Assistant to VP of Student Services at BCCC Katrina Barrow. “A lot of the students come in, most of them are right at the end of their degree period where they’re due to graduate.”

So far, more than two million dollars of the grant money has been rewarded to community college students.

The grant is used to help pay for things like car repairs, child and dependent care, housing, disability accommodations, and utility bills.

Inside BCCC’s Student Center students can fill out Finish Line Grant applications.

It offers up to one thousand dollars to a student each semester, and students can receive it more than once.

Miquan Culbert is a part time student who also has a job, and he’s applied for the grant.

“It makes me feel pretty secure in Beaufort to know I can actually ask them for financial help if I need it,” said Culbert.

Community college students must be at least 50% of the way done with their education, and have good grades to apply.

Students can apply at college financial aid offices or N.C. Works Career centers.