Online Originals: Fire station’s donation feeds over 400 students

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Workers with the city of Jacksonville delivered a donation of food to the United Way of Onslow County Monday morning to benefit the CHEW! program.

The CHEW! program stands for Children Healthy Eating on the Weekends. The hub in Jacksonville is currently feeding about 400 students.

The food drive for CHEW! was organized by the City of Jacksonville Cares Committee.

Jacksonville Fire & Emergency Services turned it into a competition between Fire Stations.

“Its been very slow, our donations they have been trickling so to see that amount of donations it really made my heart happy.” Shelly Kieweg, Community Impact Director

Kieweg says work doesn’t stop there. The CHEW! house is always accepting donations.

The need right now is for canned meat like chicken or tuna.

HOW TO HELP:

“Food donations may be dropped off at United Way’s office at 403 N Bayshore Blvd. in Jacksonville. You can also make a tax-deductable donation to United Way of Onslow County and designate CHEW! as the recipient.”

The Jacksonville CHEW! house is located at 8 Ruth Street. They take donations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30AM-12:30PM.