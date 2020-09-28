Online Originals: First time voters going into election season

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On November 3, a new generation will head to the polls.

9OYS spoke with three young voters who will be making their own choice for the first time.

Chase Quintero, Paige Jamison and Brian Rowden told WNCT what it is like being a first time voter and what is driving them to vote.

“When you get to the age you should do it, use your voice don’t hold back.” Chase Quintero “The moment you turn 18 your thrown into a whole different world.” Paige Jamison “Do your research, don’t vote blindly it affects our country.” Brian Rowden

If you are 18 or over, register to vote today!

DATES TO NOTE: