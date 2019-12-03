Online Originals: Fleet Readiness Center East to receive OSHA safety recognition

MCAS CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – Fleet Readiness Center East, a facility on base at MCAS Cherry Point, will be designated a Star Site in the Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s Voluntary Protection Program.

The center will be awarded the honor Tuesday at a ceremony aboard the air station.

The recognition makes Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) the only Department of Defense to hold Star Site status in North Carolina.

OSHA Star Site status is the highest ranking for organizations that excel at hazard prevention and control and have successfully implemented a health and safety management system.

Visit back later to see the ceremony only on wnct.com’s Online Originals!