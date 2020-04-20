Online Originals: Flights decline due to COVID-19

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- The sky may be cloudy on this Monday, but there are fewer planes heading into the clouds. It’s the new normal for airports in the East.

Airports in Onslow and Craven counties are continuing to operate even with a decline in flight activity.

“We’re seeing on an average about four departures a day where we typically see 10 departures a day,” said Chris White, Albert J Ellis Airport Director

Airport managers tell 9OYS planes are flying with an average of 30% of their normal passenger loads. Planes in and out of Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern are seeing much lower-than-normal passenger levels. The Airport still has flights to Charlotte and Atlanta, but not as many as before the pandemic.

“Today we have three flights, one on Delta and two on American. We think that’s going to be the schedule for May as well,” said Andrew Shorter, Airport Director

The flow of passengers is unpredictable, but airport managers are staying in business — and that business includes more frequent cleaning and disinfecting.

“We’re in a strong resilient position, we still have our people working here maintaining all the safety standards,” Shorter said.

“We’ve increased sanitization of all the high touch areas in a significant way,” White said.