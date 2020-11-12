Online Originals: Dealing with flu season during the COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) We have officially entered flu season, but we are also still in the midst of COVID-19.

9OYS spoke with Cathy Fischer, manager of Infection Prevention at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern about what people should know when dealing with risks of both of these viruses.

Flu and coronavirus symptoms can be very similar, so it can be difficult to tell the two apart.

Symptoms of the flu can include fever, muscle aches, headache, chills and sweats, generalized weakness, fatigue, dry cough, nasal congestion and a sore throat. That’s very similar to COVID-19 symptoms but can also include, rash, loss of taste and smell, vomiting and/or diarrhea, shortness of breath and abdominal complaints of nausea.

Flu season runs from the October to March.

Fischer said the flu vaccine takes around 2 weeks to build up in the immune system, so it’s important, she said, that people get the vaccine now.

It is possible for people to get both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. Fischer said the thing to worry about the most is that they don’t yet know the risks of what COVID-19 and the flu could simultaneously have on the body.

“The flu is a fairly preventable disease, and it’s a treatable disease. We have medications that work that we have research behind, that we know works. So, we do encourage you to go ahead and get the vaccine, that way we don’t end up dealing with the flu and COVID in the same person.” -Cathy Fischer, Manager of Infection Prevention at CarolinaEast Medical Center

Fischer said they can never predict what a flu season will be like, but that they are able to get an idea from Australia. The flu season there is just before ours, and they reportedly had a milder flu season this year.

Fischer said the precautions that the world has been taking to slow the spread of COVID-19 — such as hand washing, mask wearing, and social distancing — were probably a factor in that milder season.

The best thing everyone can do to keep themselves healthy Fischer said, is to get your flu shot and to continue following the guidelines set in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of COVID-19.