Online Originals: Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina adds virtual food bank

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) -Many people are struggling during the pandemic, and many are relying on the generosity of others.

One way you can show your generosity is through The Nine On Your Side virtual food drive.

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina has received a lot of donations people are giving time, food, and money, but more is needed.

“The food bank is now in the position where we’re going to have to purchase more food than ever,” said George Young, Director of Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

Volunteers and The National Guard are helping the food bank move and sort everything it gets.

“At the Greenville and New Bern branch; we have over 200 food pantries that we’re distributing to every business day. This branch in Greenville had distributed over 1,000,000 pounds of food since March 16th,” Young said.

But it needs a lot more food, and that’s expensive.

“We’re going to be purchasing up to $2,000,000 worth of food a month and it projected in the next six months that the food bank needs $12,000,000 to continue purchasing food,” said Young.

Cash donations will help meet the East’s growing need for food assistance.

“There were 130,00 people prior to the pandemic who were considered food insecure, that number is now increasing everyday day with the pandemic with many people being furloughed,” Young added.

Every dollar you donate can provide five meals for neighbors in need. We have more information on donating to the virtual food drive by clicking here: http://secure.foodbankcenc.org/site/TR?px=1489738&fr_id=1153&pg=personal.