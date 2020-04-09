Online Originals: Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina in demand for monetary donations

GREENVILLE N.C (WNCT) – The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina continues to distribute food for those that are in need during COVID-19.

The food bank has locations in Greenville and New Bern. One of its biggest needs is money to meet the need that’s only grown since the pandemic started.

“That is our greatest need right now because we do have over 200 individual families here in the Greenville and New Bern area who are suffering from food insecurities. With the COVID-19 going on now, that number will probably rise,” said Armelia Meadows, volunteer coordinator.

The food bank is also looking for people to donate their time.

“The volunteers are always making a difference because they are vital to bagging our produce and sorting our dry goods. Without the volunteers we could not get it done,” Meadows said.

People who can help — or need help — can learn more at the organization’s website foodbankcenc.org.

“It will give them the opportunity to sign up to volunteer, they can make monetary donations. They can find places where they are able to get help with food,” Meadows said.

The food bank distributes goods from 8 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday.