Online Originals: Food banks need your help after the holidays

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – During the holidays people are more likely to donate and give.

Data from causes.com showed during the months of November and December their donations were up by 42%.

However, the need for food donations within communities does not end when the holidays do.

“Generally during the holidays, more food gets pushed out of here.” Jaimee Reyes, Food Bank ENC at New Bern

During other months of the year, it is important to remember the need that lasts in the community.

Within Jones, Onslow, Craven, Carteret, and Pamlico counties there are about 56,000 individuals that live in a food-insecure household.

