Online Originals: Free Fishing Day for Fourth of July

When people think of the 4th of July they usually think of hot dogs and fireworks, but at River Park North in Greenville Thursday, that wasn’t the case.

Free Fishing Day is a historic event in not only Greenville but the whole state of North Carolina. It allows anyone, regardless of age or fishing license, to take part in casting a line for one day.

River Park North attendant Brad Williams said that the River Park itself started opening it’s privately licensed fishing to the public on Free Fishing Day a few years back.

“Enjoy fishing without being charged anything.” Brad Williams – River Park North Attendant

In North Carolina, the cost for a statewide basic and coastal fishing license is $15 annually. If you want to fish for trout in the mountain, gameland, and joint waters, it’s $35 annually. All of these licenses can be purchased either online, over the phone, or in person at a Wildlife Service Agent Office.