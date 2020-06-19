Online Originals: Free milk and produce handed out in at Hookerton Fire Department

HOOKERTON, N.C.(WNCT) Local volunteers teamed up with the Hookerton Volunteer Fire Department to give out free milk gallons to people in need.

Lisha Garcia, organizer, says in working in Grifton she came up with the idea to use the extra fresh produce and milk to give out to the community.

People can stop by the Fire Department in Hookerton and pick up what they need.

Or if you have health reasons that permit you from getting there, they will bring the items to you.

This is the second week the group has been providing this free service to the community and they plan to continue to do it for as long as Grifton will support them in doing so.

The Fire Department will be open again tomorrow from 8am to 12pm to provide milk.

The group expects a produce truck to arrive next week, those products will also be given for free to the community.

You can check out Hookerton’s Facebook page if you’re interested in more dates and times to get milk and produce.