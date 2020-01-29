Online Originals: Free Retinal Screening for diabetes in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

The Pitt County Health Department provided free retinal screenings to anyone from 9am to noon Tuesday, January 19th.

“So, the screening is actually very easy,” says Pitt County Health Department Dietitian Angie Watson.

Angie Watson, Pitt County’s Health Department Dietitian, talking with a screening participant.

“It’s not a dilated eye exam, which is another form of another way to check for these problems. Instead, it’s a picture of the eye taken under a quick flash of light. The process only takes maybe one or two minutes for each participant. They’ll get the picture of the eye and send it off to ophthalmologists to be analyzed for the results.”

Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness in The United States, and these eye exams and check ups can get pricey.

That’s why programs like this are important, for people who cant afford it.



A screening technician helps a participant position their face on the retinal machine (left). Once ready, a flash of light will take a picture of the eye (right).

Prevent Blindness North Carolina funds the screenings, and Pitt County’s Health Department hosts it.

A person waiting for their retinal screening.

Grant findings help make it happen.

This is the second year they’ve held the free screenings, and they try to do it twice a year.

Watson says screenings are also important because sometimes you wont feel the symptoms or notice vision problems until it’s too late.

“So, I always say to folks you know, diabetes is sort of a silent killer, because when your sugars are high it’s causing damages, but you don’t necessarily feel those damages going on in your body,” says Watson.

Health Experts recommend retinal screenings yearly.