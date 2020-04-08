Online Originals: Free, virtual career planning for ENC high school students due to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Eastern North Carolina high school students and parents now have the opportunity to turn some of their new-found time together into something positive.

A program here in the state is lending a helping hand. The Student Career Path Planning Program is offering its online program free for 30 days.

Coaches say students and parents can make the most of all the hours they are spending at home by using the online program.

“They are able to go online and participate in our curriculum and engage with our coaches in conversation about the future and what is the best path for students after high school.” Cathie Clarkson, Program Director and Coach

The program includes online courses with easy-to-understand lessons, videos, assessments, activities and live, real-time coaching.

The parallel parent curriculum helps everyone develop common language for conversations and decisions for the future.

“Were just giving students and parents that hope, we are going to continue to make plans, were going to continue to look and see what’s next and equipment to do that.” Cathie Clarkson, Program Director and Coach

To sign up visit the programs website at https://studentcareerpathplanning.com/