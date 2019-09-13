Online Originals: Friday the 13, other superstitions

FILE – In this March 30, 2018, file photo, a motorist waits at a traffic light while the waxing full moon rises in the distance in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)– Well, it’s Friday the 13th and if you are superstitious, this day is your worst nightmare.

On top of the dreaded date, a full harvest moon will light up the sky during overnight hours.

The last time a full moon fell on the same date as Friday the 13th was on October 13th, 2000. And interestingly enough, this rare event will not occur again until August 13th, 2049.

According to the Farmers Almanac, September’s full moon is also known as the ‘harvest’ moon. It is unique from other full moons because it kicks off farmers’ harvest season. The moon will stay in the sky for longer lengths of time, allowing farmers to work late into the night due to the moon-lit sky.

PHOTO: Alan Levine



PHOTO: Emily Gibbs

PHOTO: Emily Gibbs

The moon and date lining up together add a spooky feel to the day and into the overnight hours.

People across the country are extra cautious throughout the length of the day in order to avoid bad luck.

According to WebMD, superstitions are something we learn as children, older folks are less likely to believe in them.

Are you superstitious?

Here are some common cautions people have expressed they do or avoid when it comes to bad luck:

Seeing a black cat

Walking under a ladder

Spilling a salt shaker

Stepping on sidewalk cracks

Looking into a broken mirrors

Opening an umbrella indoors

Going to the 13th floor in buildings/hotels

Seeing your spouse on your wedding day prior to the marriage ceremony

In sports:

Wearing the same game socks or underwear

Try to be the last team standing after the national anthem

Playoff beards

Stepping on white chalk in baseball

Wearing rally caps in every possible way than normal, late in baseball games that are being lost

Wearing the same batting gloves all baseball season (no matter what condition they are in)

Eating the same pre-game meal or snack before a competition

Re-taping bats or sticks before each competition

Friday the 13th and superstitions are not always considered bad luck. There are some good omens that are said to bring good luck: