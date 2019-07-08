Online Originals: Fun Local Art Camp

Although painting is a hobby for some, it’s people like Greenville artist Lisa Jordan, of Lisa Jordan Faux & More, who consider it a lifestyle.

For 12 years, Jordan has held art, culinary, and other classes in her home studio. The classes are for ages five and up, and allow a minimum of 12 and maximum of 20 people to attend. Once the class is booked, usually two weeks in advance, Lisa will draw one of her 520 drawings on a canvas, which is picked beforehand by each student to paint their future masterpiece on.

On Wednesday’s, Lisa hosts classes for people with special needs. Her goal is to make sure that they feel independent in her classes so that they can continue to grow on their own as individuals.

“I just want them to know that there are other people that love them too. I don’t know, just sharing my talents that God has given me…just sharing the love and also making them feel very special.” – Lisa Jordan (Lisa Jordan Faux & More, LLC. Owner)

Lisa Jordan with volunteers Olivia West and Laylah Haynes, and Monday morning Art Camp students in her studio.

When taking the classes, students are also encouraged to bring snacks, drinks, and to socialize! You can find more information on booking private events, cost, scheduling, and more on Lisa’s website.