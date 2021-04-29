Online Originals: Good boy alert! Pitt Co. court house gets a therapy dog

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) GOOD BOY ALERT! Pitt County Sheriffs Office has a brand new 4-legged team member. Drifter is his name, and he’s spreading love and comfort throughout the court house.

Sheriff Paula Dance tells 9OYS, the past year has been emotionally draining and stressful for so many, including their deputies. That’s how they came up with the idea to bring on a new squad member. Drifter will be an emotional support and therapy dog for the court house. Sheriff Dance says Drifter will not only bring joy and sloppy kisses to court house staff, but he’ll also be a crucial tool in helping kids and other victims to testify in court by being a calming presence. Dance says she hopes Drifter can bring strength and comfort to anyone who needs it.

On Tuesday Drifter and his trainer, Court House Deputy Christopher Curtis “sniffed-out” his soon to be stomping grounds. Drifter has been in obedience training for the past 6 weeks, and has 2 weeks of training left to complete. His trainer, Deputy Curtis says you can see Drifter at the court house over the next few weeks getting a feel for his new office. His official start day at the court house will be May 10th.

In the future, the Sheriffs office plans to have Drifter participate in community events like their Community Impact Unit and other advocacy groups to work with people in the community who need it.

Sheriff Dance tells us her and other employees already love him and cant wait to have him around each and every day to put a smile on their face. Drifter will officially be sworn in as a K-9 Deputy at a later date.