Online Originals: GOP Conventions in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) The Republican GOP Convention is set to be held at the Greenville Convention Center July 9-12.

The event had to be moved from May to July due to the ongoing pandemic and phases put in motion by Governor Cooper.

The Republican Party says they are committed to holding these events, like North Carolina, and more importantly, eastern North Carolina, are imperative to upcoming political elections.

The party says it is very important to hold a physical event, but that they will also incorporate a virtual component as well to make participants with health concerns feel comfortable.

Michael Whatley, Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party also commented that the National GOP convention, set for Charlotte in August is facing the same considerations. Keeping the event physical while also setting safety regulations for participants.