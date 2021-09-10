Online Originals: Grainger Stadium to host 9/11 memorial

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Grainger Stadium is one of the places in Eastern North Carolina that will be hosting 9/11 memorials on Saturday.

Local law enforcement agencies will be there Saturday, in part to remember the lives lost, and to be on duty to keep people around there safe. Event organizers say the event is outdoors to take care of COVID-19 precautions.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said there will be a strong officer presence at the memorial as well.

Organizers said they’re always monitoring any potential threats and that it’s always important to be aware of your surroundings and be cautious. One security expert explained how 9/11 has changed the way agencies prepare for events like these.

“It was a game-changer,” Alex Del Carmen said. “For the law enforcement community. Not only in terms of organization, but also in terms of technology, the way that it’s used. There were legal changes as well.”

Event Details:

This year’s service will be held at Grainger Stadium, which is at 400 E Grainger Avenue in Kinston. The memorial service will start at 9 am on Saturday. This year’s event is planned to be an expanded event and should last approximately 60-70 minutes.

