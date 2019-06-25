Online Originals: Great Harvest Bread Co. fundraiser supports foster kids in Pitt County

Great Harvest Bread Company, Tedi Bear Children’s Advocacy Center and the Department of Social Services (DSS) are teaming up to raise money for the Pitt County Child Welfare Fund.

“We are making teddy bears, well bread bears, to support foster care and adoption,” said Tracey Langston, a social worker at DSS.

Volunteers from DSS, the Sheriff’s Office, and other organizations are making the bears every morning during the week of June 24th.

“There are costs associated with having kids in foster care, so the Great Harvest Bread Company has been gracious enough to donate $4 from every bear towards foster children,” said Langston.

The money will go towards the everyday needs of the kids in addition to suitcases, summer camps, tutors and more.

Gregg Green is the owner of Great Harvest and believes these kids are in the care of the community.

“I think that this is what you do as a community. These are our kids. They’re nobody else’s kids. They’re our kids,” said Green.

In addition to the bready bears, Great Harvest is helping the child welfare fund in other ways.

“Additionally, this month through the end of the month, we are making peaches and cream bar and 15% of the proceeds from that will be donated,” said Green. “My staff has also agreed to donate any tips they receive this month.”

A box for new stuffed animals is in the dining room at Great Harvest.

“When a child is removed from a home, DSS tries to give them a teddy bear,” said Green. “It’s a traumatic experience, so it’s something they can hold on to and have a little bit of security.”

Langston says she gets to see the foster kids every day and helping them is an indescribable feeling.

Bready bears are available for pre-order now at Great Harvest bread company on Evans Street in Greenville.