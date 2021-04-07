Online Originals: Greene Central High School’s Greenhouse livens up the community

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Students at Greene Central High School are keeping up a project that hasn’t stopped, even with the pandemic.

The director says it’s been a real community effort. That project has been the school’s greenhouses. It’s part of their horticulture class, and the director said it’s all kept up by just 15 students. You can even buy some plants to liven up your home.

Proceeds go to more greenhouse equipment.

Henry Pasour, a teacher at Greene Central High School, said the students are proud to show off their work to community members.

We have hundreds and hundreds of customers of coming from Greene County, Pitt County, Wayne County, they have been very very supportive. Henry Pasour, teacher at Greene Central High School

The greenhouses are open to the public Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.