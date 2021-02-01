Online Originals: Greene Co. Schools meal distribution

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Greene County School officials say a newly re-opened food distribution site will help them ensure more people have access to regular meals throughout this pandemic.

The Spring Branch feeding site located in Walstonburg has been shut down since before the Christmas season. COVID quarantine cut down the number of volunteers, forcing them to close. And while a month doesn’t seem too long, when you’re someone going without a meal during that time it could feel like forever. Now the site on Craft Road is joining 8 other food distribution locations to bring hot meals to the community.

The site serves about 60 people per day, giving them a hot lunch and hot breakfast to-go. Lunches are for the day you pick up, and breakfast meals are for the next morning before picking up your next meal.

Workers at the sites say they have been trying to get the word out through Facebook and their students so they can help as many people as possible. Having so many sites, they say, really helps them to meet their mission.

Greene County school cafeteria worker and meal distribution volunteer Sandra Honeycutt says this about the Walstonburg site, “Just one [site] is so far for some people to come, and this is right around the area they live at. So we have them all over the county in different spots where they don’t have to go far to get food.”

Honeycutt says she loves distributing the food. She gets to say hello her school kiddos, something she hasn’t gotten to do much since the pandemic.

”We get to know their names, and I miss seeing these people because I’ve done it for so long. I say hi to my kids when they come with their mama’s, so it’s a joy, it’s great.” Sandra Honeycutt, Greene Co. Schools employee

Food safety tips for these meals:

-When storing milk and juice please be sure to keep them refrigerated and consume before the expiration date.

-Please consume all breakfast items such as but not limited to: cinnamon rolls, powdered donuts, and muffins within 3 days of pick up.

-Please be sure to wash your hands before handling or consuming food.

-All lunch food items need to be consumed within 2 hours of receiving.