Online Originals: Greenville Area Transit adds COVID-19 safety measures

GREENVILLE N.C (WNCT) – Many people rely on Greenville Area Transit to get around.

Operators of the Great System are taking measures to keep them safe by properly sanitizing all buses.

“We’ll do this at the transportation facility and we’ll ask all passengers and the driver to get off the bus. It’ll take five minutes to really spray down the bus and then five minutes to dry the bus,” said Kevin Mullingan, Public Works Director, City of Greenville.

Greenville Public Works crews take these steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re trying to provide services to our passengers realizing they need transportation to supermarkets, medical facilities, and government buildings, ” Mullingan said.

Bus sterilization is done throughout the day.

“The buses in operation will continue to be cleaned and sterilized daily. Typically we do that at the end of the day, as well as 1 pm,” said Mullingan.

Operators are also encouraging riders to keep six feet apart from each other.

“There are up to 32 seats on the bus. Certainly our drivers and our recommendation that we have to our passengers communicating to them that we remain at that social distance,” Mullingan said.

The transit service is available to the public free of charge. The buses now run Monday through Friday from 6:25 am until 5 pm and on Saturdays from 9:25 am to 4 pm.

To view bus schedules click here: https://www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/great-bus-system/schedules-transit-maps