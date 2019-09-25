Online Originals: Greenville church hosts ‘Blessing of The Badges’

The Memorial Baptist Church in Greenville held a Blessing of The Badges to honor First Responders and the work that they do.

The event began with a singing of the National Anthem, followed by “Words of Encouragement and Hope”.

EMS, Law Enforcement, Fire and Rescue, and Telecommunications were all recognized during this part.

Following the words, the church then remembered those who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty.

Ministers and Chaplains then proceeded to invite First Responders to the front of the church for individual blessings.

First Responders in line waiting to be blessed.

“We have so many quiet supporters out there in the community, and a lot of them are inside our churches, and they open up their doors to us and wanna give a thank you back to us. It’s just a really nice thing.” – Mark Holtzman, Greenville Chief of Police

An Appreciation Luncheon held in the Fellowship Hall of the church.

Following the blessings, first responders and their families were invited to an Appreciation Luncheon in the churches Fellowship Hall.

Children from the church also made small candy bags for the First Responders that read, “You’re a lifesaver. Thank you for all you do!”.