Online Originals: Greenville City Council approves $5.59 million funding for new fire station off Fire Tower Rd.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -In recent weeks, Greenville’s City Council unanimously voted to award $5.59 million that will go towards building a new fire station in the city.

The city is working with Muter Construction, the builders behind the new facility. The total cost of the project, which includes the planning and design aspects, is $7.4 million.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly tells 9OYS, these discussions and plans have been in the works for over a decade.

“We’ve been budgeting and talking about it for quite some time. We are seeing some growth in the southern part of the city and so we’ve been budgeting to make sure that we have the money set aside to be able to build this station.” Mayor P.J. Connelly, Greenville

The new construction will be located at Bayswater Road, located off of Fire Tower Road and less than a mile from Corey Road.

Greenville’s Fire Station 7 will include 3 bays for emergency vehicles of multiple sizes, a training space, and a private bedroom area. Another aspect of the building is the use of clean design; meaning no chemicals will be used or kept in the personnel space to limit exposure for first responders.

“We are designing this building to be what we call a clean building design. So any chemicals, or pollutants that may come from the vehicles or from the gear the firefighters wear, it will be seperated from the living quarters for the personnel.” Chief Eric Griffin, Greenville Fire and Rescue

Mayor P.J. Connelly tells 9OYS they hope to see this new station become a reality within the next year.