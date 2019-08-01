Online Originals: Greenville daycare holds farmers market

After receiving a grant from the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children, Follow the Son Child Care Center in Greenville created a garden on-site and taught the kids how to grow fresh produce.

To reward the children for their work, Follow the Son held a farmers market today at the center to sell the produce to community members.

It encourages healthy eating and lifestyle choices.

“We teach them while they’re young so they can grow up and appreciate nature,” said Teneshia Tyson, the owner/director of Follow the Son. “With childhood obesity being on the rise, it’s good for them to have better choices.”

The kids grew squash, zucchini, okra, tomatoes and more while learning to appreciate the process.

“The kids tended the garden, they chose what we were going to grow, some of it. It was just an exciting time for them and they got to appreciate the time and the process it takes to grow food,” said Tyson.

Shortly after 3 o’ clock, when the market started, a crowd of people was admiring the kids’ work, including Greenville Mayoral Candidate, Renee Boston-Hill.

Tyson says it’s encouraging for the kids to see community members supporting their work.

“Well for one, they’ll see people that look like them, because our center is predominantly African American,” said Tyson. “So, they’ll see people that look like them doing things in government.”

Tyson said she is pleased with the turnout for today’s market and hopes to make it an annual event.