Online Originals: Greenville, ECU Homecoming Prep

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The city of Greenville is in full preparation mode as they get ready for ECU’s Homecoming this weekend!

People are buzzing around making sure that everything is in place.

All across the board from hotels, restaurants, even ECU merchandise stores are stocking up to accommodate increased flow in traffic.

Greenville will welcome more people than what is typically seen on game day weekends.

In Uptown at Winslow’s restaurant, General Manager Don Pittman says his staff is working hard to make sure everything is in place.

We start building up our inventory levels on our food, and stuff like that and we also build up our alcohol and beer inventory. It really helps us with the business flow and helps us increase our sales. said Don Pittman, Winslow’s General Manager.

Pittman also expressed his excitement to have everyone in town this weekend and the impact it will have locally.

I think we are seeing a bit of a growth and recovery with the athletics program being on the upswing and all of the changes they have made over at the college as far as trying to boost the leadership and all that. But, it has really backflowed out into the community with a buzz going on about what’s happening. said Pittman.

Across town, hotels are busy preparing for visitors as well. Upon traveling to several locations in Greenville, hotel managers were all occupied in meetings in preparation for the weekend.

Unable to speak, that goes to show you how busy they expect the weekend to be.

ECU merchandise sales will spike this weekend as well. On game days, sales are typically higher than on any other regular day of the week.

Workers at the University Book Exchange in Uptown Greenville were unable to comment on camera but expressed their excitement on welcoming in current, former, and potential Pirates to their store.