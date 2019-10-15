Online Originals: GFR teams up with local libraries for Fire Prevention Month

Greenville’s Fire/Rescue has teamed up with local libraries for Fire Prevention Month, to help spread the word of fire safety.

East Branch Library was one of the libraries they visited, where a book called “No Tea For Dragons” was read to the children.

The book was about a Dragon who accidentally breathed fire during a tea party, ultimately catching a house on fire.

Children being read a story before playing interactive fire safety games with firefighters.

The kids in the book must then take safety precautions as they exit the home and call the fire department.

After reading the book, firefighters played educational games with the children, like learning how to crawl out of a fire zone, what a smoke detector sounds like, and introducing them to firefighter gear, because it often can scare children.

The book and educational games were helpful tools in educating the children at the library event to keep themselves safe when it comes to a fire.