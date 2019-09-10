Online Originals: Greenville named 12th best college town

College towns in America are some of the best places to live. They are culturally vibrant, diverse, and affordable with a young, educated population.

A recent study published by USA Today used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to find the top 30 college towns in America.

Greenville has been ranked 12th on the list.

Cities were ranked based on the number of residents enrolled in a higher education institution. The larger the percentage of students, the bigger the impact on the community.

Greenville is home to East Carolina University (ECU) and Pitt Community College (PCC).

According to the study, 28.6% of Greenville’s population are college students. That’s almost 26,000 people.

The colorful and high-energy Uptown district contributes to the college town “feel” of Greenville with dozens of bars and restaurants that cater to a younger crowd.

Certain areas of Uptown Greenville, such as Dickinson Avenue, have recently been revitalized to create a more inviting area for residents.

Other towns on the list are Athens, GA, Boulder, CO, and Kalamazoo, MI.

The full article can be viewed here.