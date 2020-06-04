Online Originals: Greenville pastor adds reopening safety measures

GREENVILLE, N.C.( WNCT)- The pastor of Greenville Community Christian church says starting this Sunday, he will reopen the doors of his sanctuary for people to come worship.

March 15 was the last time services were held inside the sanctuary because of the coronavirus.

Pastor James Corbett switched to live-streaming and other non-contact methods to share his message.

“We want to come back and meet the needs of people and reach the people we’re not reaching now. We don’t reach everybody through social media, we don’t reach everybody through the phone prayer line; we reached some, but not all,” Corbett said.

Pastor Corbett also held drive-in services.

“We had the opportunity in the parking lot where they can sit and listen to the radio in the parking lot if they choose to,” Corbett said.

The virus canceled or postponed many of the church’s activities and ministries.

“All those things have been put on hold since this pandemic. We understand why, we just believe as the restrictions are loosened, we set the social distancing guidelines in place in our church,” said Corbett.

The pastor and his congregation spent a month planning. They now have more safety measures to allow in-person services.

“We have hand sanitizer stations at every entrance. We encourage people to sanitize their hands before they come in. We’re telling people if you have anything that is contagious going on to not come out to this service but wait until we can get all that cleared up before you come,” said Corbett.

There are now new seating arrangements, allowing for social distancing.

“We want to have our seating with at least two to three seats between families. Families can sit together if they choose too. With two or three seats a row, we want to skip a row and have some distance in there,” said Corbett.

Pastor Corbett knows some worshipers may not be ready to be around others in the sanctuary, so there will be an audio option for people to hear services.

“We still have that for people who don’t quite feel comfortable coming in just yet, but still want to be at that church facility,” said Corbett.

Sunday services will be at 8:15 and 10:00 a-m. Early service worshipers will enter and leave from the east side of the building. The 10:00 service will use the main entrance.